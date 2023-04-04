Kogi PDP Guber primary: I have no preferred candidate – Atiku

…seeks level playing field for all

By John Alechenu, Abuja





The Presodential candidate of fhe Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed speculations that he had a preferred candidate to flay the PDP flag in the upcoming Kogi State Governorship election.



In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Tuesday, Atiku distanced himself from what he described as a fabrication linking him to the Democratic process in Kogi State.



The statement read, “We wish to state categorically that such media reports are false and gross fabrication.



“Atiku is a consummate democrat and the hallmark of his political struggles has been for the enablement of internal democracy in party politics.



“It is therefore absurd to suggest that Atiku has a preferred candidate in the primary election to produce the governorship candidate of the PDP in the Kogi State election – or in any primary election, for that matter.



“For the avoidance of any doubts, Atiku Abubakar has no anointed candidate in the Kogi State primary election.



“He believes that the decision to elect the flag bearer of the PDP in the coming election in the Confluence State is the responsibility of electors in that primary election.



“He therefore urges anyone amongst the candidates to desist from peddling influence with his name and, indeed, calls on the media not to lay prostrate to any blackmail against him.



“Atiku believes that all the aspirants in the election are up to the task of flying the flag of our great party, the PDP and the electors should be given the unfettered rights to perform their constituted duty of electing the best person for the PDP.”