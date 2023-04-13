Kogi gov poll: Court nullifies APC’s list of delegates, orders fresh congress

•Party adopts direct primaries

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday nullified the Ward and Local Government congresses the All Progressives Congress, APC, conducted for the purpose of nominating its candidate for the Kogi state governorship election billed for November 11.

The court in a judgement delivered by Justice James Omotosho, held that the said congresses, which held on February 7, were not conducted in compliance with provisions of both the Electoral Act 2022 and APC’s Constitution.

It, therefore, ordered the leadership of the party to conduct fresh Ward and LGA congresses with strict adherence to section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 and Article 13 of the APC Constitution.

The judgement followed a suit that was brought before the court by aggrieved members of the party led by one Realwan Okpanachi.

Justice Omotosho held that there was merit in the case of the plaintiffs, even as he barred the Independent National Electoral commission, INEC, from according recognition to any candidate of the party that emerged from any primary election conducted with the said unlawful list of delegates.

The court held that it was satisfied that the APC acted in breach of section 84 of the Electoral Act and Article 13 of its own constitution by concocting a purported list of delegates and submitting same to INEC without the knowledge of registered members of the party in the state.

It stressed that the party failed to by way of credible evidence, establish the venue the purported Ward and LG congresses were held, adding that APC was equally unable to adduce the report of INEC officials that purportedly monitored the elections.

Consequently, the court directed the APC to conduct special Ward and LG congresses in the state, in line with provisions of the relevant laws, especially section 84 of the Electoral Act and section 13 of the party’s Constitution.“Aside from Okpanachi, other plaintiffs in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/329/2023, are; Yahaya Saidu Nuhu, Omaonu Clement Arome, Mustapha Ibrahim Idoko, Aku Umar Goodman and Abu Steven Okpanachi Onechiojo.“The APC and INEC were cited as the 1st and 2nd defendants, respectfully.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress has adopted the direct mode of primaries for the conduct of the governorship primaries in Kogi State.

The party informed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as well as aspirants of its decision to adopt the direct mode, in a letter dated April 6, 2023, and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The letter read: “We refer to our earlier letter dated January 25, 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191 wherein we notified the commission of the mode of primary election for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State.

“However, our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State and has, therefore, resorted to adopt the direct mode of primary election, instead of the indirect mode as earlier communicated.”

“The date for the conduct of the primary election remains Friday, April 14, 2023. Following the above, there shall be a special congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023.”