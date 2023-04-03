Kogi Attack: Reps member decries slow response of security operatives

…charges Gov. Bello to bring perpetrators to book

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Member Representing Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, Elder Leke Abejide has expressed displeasure over the herdsmen attack on the people of Oganenigwu in Dekina LGA of the state.

Hon. Abejide Who is a front-line Governorship aspirant under African Democratic Congress (ADC) said he was saddened over the “satanic attack” on the people of Edede, Aloko, Ojapata and other communities in Oganenigwu which led to the loss of lives and burning of properties in the area.

In his words, “Greetings to the people of Oganenegu and I commiserate with you all!

My heart bleeds and is heavy due to the inhumanity to man perpetrated by evil men upon the peace-loving people of the community on that fateful day.

“This is the reason I’m clamouring for local government to be given full autonomy to be able to secure their environment and know who is within the community and more importantly those living within their Farms and Forest.

“If the resources are with them they should have adequate numbers of those in town, bushes, Farms and forests via a local census to determine immigrants into the communities and farms with the help of Traditional rulers and Chiefs. They will issue permits and modes of operation within their domain on how to live in peace both within and outside the community.

“Whoever breaches the agreement will know there is a problem for him or her and this can be perfected with the State government.

Our people are predominantly arable Farmers and anything that will not make them go to the farm should not be allowed to happen. I’m not asking those in our forest and bushes to leave but if we must coexist then we have to agree on how to live in peace together to avoid this type of ugly incident of killing innocent souls who were doing their legitimate business to eke out a living but unfortunately were sent to their early graves!

“I urge the State government of Kogi State to go out and fish out the perpetrators at least to give a bit of comfort to the families of the bereaved.

“This will show to the world that Governor Yahaya Bello deserves the award of Security given to him last year.”