Killers of my son yet to be arrested 2 months after death — Onitsha widow laments

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

For Mrs Lucy Obasi, a widow whose son, Chikaodili Obasi was stabbed to death by some suspected criminals barely two months ago, over a sharing formula for N1,600 given to them after a business transaction, the world appeared to have turned inside out, upside down for.

Mrs Obasi who hails from Umunwagu village, Idembia, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and residing at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, is lamenting bitterly that her son’s killers are yet to be fished out by the state police command and apprehended, barely two months after they snuffed life out of him in such a cruel manner.

“Chikaodili is the only one that is close to giving me joy during his lifetime with me before they stabbed him to death on a fateful day, March 2, this year. His elder brother is based in Lagos and occasionally visits home and goes back. But since the death of Chikaodili, the baby of the house, I have not been myself again”.

“I always stay indoors now, not doing anything, I hardly eat because I completely lost my appetite. Only God will see me through. I am a widow who struggles to keep body and soul together”.

“I need justice, the killers of my son should not be allowed to go scot-free because my son did not do anything to them to warrant killing him in such a wicked manner. They overpowered him and killed him by stabbing him severally on his neck and body with a broken bottle,” she cried.

Recall that the police command in the State swung into action towards arresting the three suspects who allegedly stabbed him to death with a broken bottle, the over-sharing formula for N1,600 given to them after a business transaction.

It was gathered that the deceased, a scrap dealer at Tarzan junction axis, along Onitsha/Enugu expressway, Nkpor, hailed from Ebonyi State, while his assailants, who also deal in scraps, hail from Enugu State.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the deceased and his assailants earlier had a prolonged heated argument in their place of work over the sharing formula of the said money which prompted the intervention of a master trader that resolved the crisis.

However, as the resolution did not go down well with the assailants, some hours later they reportedly invited the deceased to a drinking spree at a joint aimed at luring him to deal decisively with him.

The deceased was said to have ignored the invitation knowing fully well that they still wanted to harm him because the resolution was not in their favour.

It was learnt that the bubble burst when they eventually caught him on his bike, same day, held him tight while on his bike, as one stabbed him in the neck and head with a broken bottle, he immediately slumped and the assailants fled.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Iyi-Enu hospital morgue, Ogidi, by the police who reportedly have concluded arrangements for an autopsy.

Wailing and crying when met in her residence at Nkpor, the mother of the deceased demanded justice adding that the assailants just wasted her son for nothing.

The Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, DPO at Ogidi, Mr Sani Ahmed, (CSP), while confirming the incident, stated that they have embarked on a manhunt for the assailants.

“None of the suspects has been arrested, we have commenced a manhunt for the fleeing assailants. We will get them, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue at Iyi-Enu hospital mosque, Ogidi, the DPO hinted.