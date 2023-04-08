Kidnappers demand N30m ransom for Zamfara children

Gunmen who kidnapped children and women in Wanzamai village, Zamfara State have demanded N30 million ransom according to reports.

At least 100 persons were kidnapped on Thursday from farmlands in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Eighty children from Wanzamai village were reportedly kidnapped and more than 20 other persons from neighbouring villages were abducted.

“Negotiations have started in earnest and kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N30 million. They asked the families of the victims to go and raise the money,” a family relative who the kidnappers contacted said.

They had earlier requested N60 million before they release their victims.