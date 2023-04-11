Kidnappers, bandits resurfacing in Ekiti — Gov Oyebanji

….Calls for resistance; tasks LG chairmen on effective security

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, ADO-EKITI

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, weekend, expressed concern over the resurgence of kidnappings and sundry criminalities in the state, calling on local governments and council development areas to synergise efforts with the state government and security agencies to fight the menace.

Oyebanji added that the absence of security in any community would adversely affect the development and growth of such an area.

The governor said this while playing host to the Chairmen and leadership of Ekiti West Local Government and Ekameta Local Council Development Area and Okemesi- Ido Ile LCDA at his Ikogosi-Ekiti country home.

He charged the Chairmen to collaborate with residents of the area and government, at all levels, to end criminal activities in their area.

His words: “I heard that kidnappers are resurfacing in some areas and we must sit down as a community and as a government to ensure that we don’t allow it to happen because where there is no security, people will run away from such place. So I am going to sit down with the Chairmen of the local governments to find a lasting solution to that place, we must not allow them.

“My charge to our leaders is to please let us love each other, let us accommodate each other and let us know that if we cooperate, development will come to our local governments and towns. I am always proud of Ekiti West when we were still in old Ekiti West even till now for the love we shared in all the towns in Ekiti West and I want that love to remain.

“My vision is Ekiti State where everybody irrespective of what you do, not all us can be educated but whatever you do, be you artisan, merchants or private organization, you must be able to live well and live a worthy life.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Ekiti West Local Government, Mr Olusesan Okere said the purpose of their visit was to celebrate the Easter festivity with the Governor and to tell him that they appreciate what he has been doing since he assumed office as Governor.