Kidnapper buries 3-year-old boy alive after collecting ransom

The police in Katsina have arrested a 30 years old man for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his victim.

A press statement by the Public Relations Officer at the Katsina police command, CSP Gambo Isah, said that “on 12/4/2023, at about 1500hrs, the command succeeded in arresting one Abubakar Abdulaziz, 30 years old, of Sabuwar Santa, Musawa Local Government Area Katsina State, a suspected kidnapper, and killer of a three-year-old child.

“The fact of the case is that on 23/3/2023, at about 0100hrs, the suspect criminally trespassed into the residence of one Adamu Alhassan, of Bacirawa village, Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State, while he was deep asleep, and kidnapped his three years old son to an unknown destination.

“He dropped a letter directing the said Adamu Alhassan to pay a ransom of N800,000 and providing a contact phone number.

“However, the father made contact, negotiated and paid the sum of N150,000 to secure the release of his child but to no avail.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately detectives swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect (Abubakar Abdulaziz) in connection with the case.

“During the course of investigation, he confessed to the commission of the offence and further confessed to having buried the child alive after receiving the ransom money.

“The investigation is ongoing.”