Kidnapped Bayelsa NPC Commissioner regains freedom

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- THE Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission, NPC, in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Sunday has regained her freedom.

Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State was kidnapping alongside her driver and maid at Ogbakiri junction along the Rivers State axis of the East-West Road around 6 pm on Sunday evening while traveling to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from a trip to Brass in Bayelsa State.

It was gathered from sources within the NPC office in Yenagoa that she was released Friday morning, however, it could not be confirmed if any ransom was paid for her freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed her freedom, said: “Yes she was released this morning (Friday)and investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and make them face justice.”

When asked if the driver and maid have been freed, she responded, “Okay I will get back to you on that.”