Keeping Kanu illegally against court orders may affect Nigeria’s unity — COSEYL

By Steve Oko

The umbrella socio-political youth organization in the South East geo-political zone, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has warned that the continued illegal detention of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against court orders, is capable of plunging Nigeria into avoidable turmoil.

COSEYL was responding to a statement credited to the Coalition of Northern Group, CNG, where the group was urging the federal government not to comply with the court judgements ordering the unconditional release of Kanu.

COSEYL expressed shock that CNG which it said had never issued any strong statement against the atrocities of bandits and killer herdsmen wreaking havoc across the country, could see the release of Kanu in compliance with the court order as injurious.

The Igbo group in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, warned that Nigeria might be courting crisis by detaining Kanu illegally and indefinitely against court rulings.

“The failure to obey court judgement releasing Nnamdi Kanu may cause unnecessary devastation and drive the country over the brink into a catastrophe as strict obedience to court judgements remains the centripetal force holding the sovereignty of any nation.

“Gross disrespect and disobedience to the rule of law has reduced Nigeria to a laughing stock before the comity of nations. Nigeria is now a failed state owing to her fragrant disrespect to the rule of law.

“In just 2 months, from February 2023 to April 2023, Fulani terrorists parading as herdsmen have killed over 1000 Benue indigenes and the CNG has not made any statement condemning the massacre but are only quick to speak on issues patterning to South East.

“This same terrorists have displaced over 50 communities and sent 2 million Benue indigenes to IDPs camps and CNG is silence which amounts to tacit support and approval of the heinous and criminal activities of the terrorists. Their silence over the activities of the real enemies and terrorists in Nigeria speaks volumes of what they represent.

“The same CNG claiming to be patriotic has never for once condemned the heinous crimes, killings, rapes, and destructions committed by murderous terrorists and Jihadists parading as herdsmen which is the 3rd most deadliest terror group in the world according to World Global Terror Index.

“We call on the CNG to stop making unpatriotic statements because of ethnic or political benefits and toll the part of decency and the rule of law if truly they are concerned about the growth and development of the Nation”.

COSEYL insisted that the clamour by Ndigbo for the release of Kanu, was in order, and should not be misconstrued by CNG or any group.

“For the records, Ndigbo, Ohanaeze and other Igbo groups are only demanding that the Federal Government should do the right and lawful thing by releasing Nnamdi Kanu as ordered by the Federal Court of Appeal and any opinion to the contrary urging the FG not to release Nnamdi Kanu is unconstitutional and unpatriotic.

“The federal government is duty bound by law to obey the Federal Court of Appeal Judgement releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody before appealing the matter at the Supreme Court. Anything short of that is an illegality