‘Keep dreaming’, Femi Fani-Kayode jeers at ‘Obidients’ over ‘fake’ arrest claims

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has jeered at ‘Obidients’ following reports that claimed he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Reports had circulated over the weekend that the minister of aviation was arrested by the anti-graft agency.

Taking to his Twitter account to dismiss the report, Fani-Kayode accused the ‘Obidients’ of putting out the fake story on social media.

The former minister urged them to keep dreaming on, adding that their fake stories change nothing.