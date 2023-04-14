Kebbi: We are ready for Saturday’s supplementary poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has concluded arrangements for the successful conduct of supplementary Governorship, National and State Assembly elections in Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had fixed April 15 for supplementary governorship elections in Kebbi and Adamawa as well as National and State Assembly election across many states in the country.

Governorship supplementary election would hold in 142 Polling Units (PUs) across 20 local government areas of Kebbi.

While supplementary election would be conducted for Kebbi North Senatorial District, two Federal Constituencies and eight State Constituencies in the state.

INEC’s National Commissioner, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Festus Okoye stated this on Friday on the sidelines of the distribution of sensitive election materials, on Friday in Birnin-Kebbi.

He said the Commission was fully ready to conduct successful supplementary elections in Kebbi.

Okoye said the Commission had distributed sensitive election materials comprising ballot papers, result sheets and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He said the Commission had held stakeholders’ engagement with political parties, civil society groups, organisations and security agencies to facilitate hitch-free exercise.

“Head of security agencies have promised that they had the courage, capacity and the resources to deploy adequately and effectively to all the places where supplementary elections would take place.

“On our own part, the Chairman of the Commission had deployed three national commissioners to Kebbi State because of the number of elections we have here. He has also deployed directing staff for this particular elections.

“So, we are going to have most of our staff acting as Supervisory Presiding Officers, LG Tech and acting in various capacities just to make sure that these elections are conducted successfully.

“We are going to have a conclusion to this election, so, by Sunday, Kebbians will be able to know who their governor is just like any other state of the federation,” he said.