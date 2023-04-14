Kebbi PDP axe Buhari, Tanimu over misconduct

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Ward executive of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nassarawa 1 ward, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State have slammed suspension on the former minister for special duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi Namazaba who is the ward Chairman stated that Tanimu alongside General Sarkin Yaki Bello, one-time guber candidate, Haruna Said Dan Di O, the embattled Kebbi Central hopeful, and five others have proven to the party that allegations of anti-party against them were true since till the expiration of 48hrs given to them to come up with a defense, they have failed to do so.

He explained that their inability to answer the query prompted their suspension from the party.

Similarly, the former Minister for Water Resources, Alhaji Buhari Bala has also been suspended by the Ward Chairman of Dangaladima Alhaji Umaru Dattiya for anti-party activities and supporting the APC guber candidate during the guber polls in the state.

Dattiya noted that the suspension takes immediate effect.