Kebbi Governor-elect meets Muslim leaders, calls for societal reorientation

Kebbi Governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris has called on religious leaders to work with government and communities towards building a descent, moral and sound society.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser, Ahmed Idris, on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, said that the governor-elect made the appeal when he met with Muslim leaders in the state.

The governor-elect said his pledge to establish a ministry for religious affairs was to coordinate all efforts towards societal reorientation.

“The sole objective of establishing religious ministry is to create awareness on the need to shun all forms of social ills towards building a descent, moral and sound society.

“I want to use this medium to seek for your advice whenever I deviate from the right course as well as your prayers for Allah to guide me right and give me the wisdom to lead people of Kebbi to the promise land,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Chairman, Ulama Committee in the state, Malam Baite Lawal said the visit was to identify with the governor-elect and pray for him.

“We are here to express our gratitude to God Almighty, who gives power to whom He pleases and takes it from whom He pleases.

“Our major contribution now is to continue to pray for you to succeed in the upcoming task before you.

“We wish you well and may the Almighty give you the ability and capability to deliver the goods successfully,” he said.