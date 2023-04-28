Kebbi First Lady joins World Ovarian Cancer Coalition as First Global Ambassador

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

AHEAD of World Ovarian Cancer Day on May 8, 2023, the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition has announced Kebbi State First Lady,Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu as the organization’s first global ambassador.

With the development, Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu will support the Coalition in its efforts to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, tackle low health literacy, and empower women across the world to take action to improve equitable access to high-quality and affordable care for ovarian cancer.

In particular, the role of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, a Consultant Paediatrician and an advocate for women’s health,is to help close gaps in ovarian cancer outcomes.

With a particular focus on cancer, she is often referred to as the mother of health in her native Kebbi State.

In her role as the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu works with the state ministries of health, education, and women affairs to implement programmes to sustainably improve menstrual hygiene, girl-child education, and economic empowerment of women, and put an end to gender-based violence.

The Ambassador will be key to helping to further the Coalition’s mission to empower the global ovarian cancer community through collaboration, knowledge, and action.

Commenting on the development,Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu said: “I believe that we must be our sisters’ keepers and that when we come together, great things can happen.

“Through my work at the Union for International Cancer Control, my own Medicaid Cancer Foundation and now as World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Ambassador, I hope to add to the global conversation in addressing the gaps in the continuum of care. Only through collaboration between advocates, policymakers, and private sector will we accelerate change.”

The launch of the Ambassador Program comes just ahead of World Ovarian Cancer Day, a flagship awareness-raising initiative in which approximately 200 organizations from around the world raise their voices in solidarity in the fight against ovarian cancer.

According to Clara MacKay, CEO of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition,if the status is maintained,by 2040, an estimated four million women will be lost to ovarian cancer.

” The majority of women (70%) with the disease live in low- and middle-income countries where access to basic medical care is severely limited by the lack of effective infrastructure, limited resources, geographic and cultural barriers.

“While those in high-income countries often fare better overall, women often experience delays in diagnosis and there is vast variation in care resulting in inconsistent availability, access to, and usage of genetic testing, diagnostics, and the latest treatment options.

“The need to make ovarian cancer a global priority is as urgent as ever. The gap between those who can access the best possible care and those who cannot is continuing to grow and will result in the tragic loss of millions more lives if we don’t take action now,” said Clara MacKay, CEO of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition.