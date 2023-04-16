Katsina: APC defeats PDP in Kankia supplementary election

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Salisu Rimaye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s supplementary election for Kankia constituency of Katsina State.

The supplementary election was conducted in Galadima A, Galadima B, Tsa and Rimaye wards in one polling unit each while Tafashiya ward had two.

INEC Returning Officer, Kamaluddeen Kabo of the Federal University, Dutsinma declared the result in Kankia.

According to Kabo, Rimaye of the APC scored 18,157 votes to defeat his main challenger, Abdullahi Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 16,763 votes.

Out of the 78,224 registered voters in the area, 37,030 were accredited, 35,548 cast their votes of which only 35,037 were declared valid as 511 votes were rejected.

The INEC Returning Officer, while declaring the result in Kankia said:

“I Dr Kamaladdeen Kabo, the Returning officer, Kankia, State Constituency election, held on the April 15, 2023, hereby satisfy that Salisu Rimaye of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”