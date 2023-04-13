Katsina: 21 deceased police officers families receive N20.6m from IGP

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The next-of-kin and families of 21 deceased police officers who died in active service in Katsina State on Thursday received the sum of N20.6 million through the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Group Lie Assurance Scheme.

The Acting Police Commissioner of the State, DCP MD Shettima on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba Usman, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Katsina Police Command Headquarters.

DCP Shettima commended the compassion and magnanimity of the IGP to families of the deceased police officers, appealing to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for the betterment of those the deceased officers left behind.

The Katsina Acting Police Commissioner also used the opportunity to assure members of the public, especially those at the frontline areas that the Police and other security agencies are working round the clock in order to free the state from the ongoing menace of terrorists.

DCP Shettima also seeks the cooperation of the good people of Katsina State in the ongoing campaign, without which he said the security agencies cannot achieve the desired results in the fight against terrorism.

He appealed to those in the frontline communities to come forward and give out useful information to security agencies about any person or group of persons suspected to be terrorists or their informants, noting that any information given will be treated with utmost confidentiality.