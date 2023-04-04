Kanyeyachukwu Autism Society hosts “No Child Left Behind,” solo art exhibition in Abuja

By Victoria Ojeme

The Kanyeyachukwu Autism Society has opened the “No Child Left Behind,” solo art exhibition featuring the works of Nigerian autistic artist, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke.

Kanyeyachukwu is a 13-year-old art savant living with Autism. He started painting at age 5 and has been recognized globally in the creative art world leading to him being a recipient of the prestigious Global Flame of Peace Award, Indomie Heroes Independence day award etc.

While marking the United Nations World Children’s Day in 2021, the Federal Government of Nigeria, recognized Kanyeyachukwu for his extraordinary talent and contribution to bringing awareness to children living with disabilities (especially relating to mental health.)

The current exhibition, which is being held in celebration of World Autism Day 2023, opened at the lobby of Transcorp Hilton Abuja from 29th March to 4th April, 2023.

“No Child Left Behind” is a powerful and thought-provoking exhibition that seeks to raise awareness about autism and the challenges faced by individuals on the autism spectrum. The exhibition is designed to inspire empathy and understanding, and to encourage a more inclusive society where all children are valued and accepted.

The exhibition features a range of artworks by Kanyeyachukwu, a talented Nigerian artist who is also on the autism spectrum. Kanyeya’s artwork is known for its vibrant colours, bold lines, and imaginative themes, and his unique perspective offers a fresh and insightful view into the world of autism. Each artwork is a powerful representation of the unique experiences and perspectives of individuals on the autism spectrum.

The “No Child Left Behind” exhibition is part of Kanyeyachukwu’s on-going efforts to raise awareness about autism and support individuals and families affected by the condition. Kanyeyachukwu Autism Society is a non-profit organization that provides advocacy, education, and support services to individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

The Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said that the exhibition is very important as “people like Kanye can be fantastic ambassadors because they are achieving successes at the global level.

“People who have these special needs can also contribute enormously to society. Lots of them are geniuses. We know that a lot of geniuses who had achieved great things in the past had special needs. It is really a question of education and getting the message out. These things are not “Ogbanje.” We have to work and keep working to change the narrative. We are really proud of Kanye and what he has achieved and this is what we need to communicate to the world at large,” he said.

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Ferdinand Agu, said Kanye is an expression of the integrating power of arts. It unites his vision of the world with us and those that it speaks for.

He said “while there is a role for the government in supporting arts, there is a bigger role for society in supporting autistic children as part of our shared humanity. We need to be sensitive to their needs and encourage their aspiration. The role of the government is to organise society’s compassion and to create opportunities for children with special needs to realise their talents.”

On his part, the father of Kanye, Tagbo Okeke said that the purpose of the exhibition is to promote inclusive learning for people who are living with special needs.

“The exhibition has helped to increase the scope of knowledge among people who are our friends and family. Every year they come and take part in this exhibition. In that little way, we increase awareness about the condition,” he said.

In a statement, the Curator and President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Mohammad Sulaiman, said, “We are thrilled to be hosting this incredible exhibition in celebration of World Autism Day 2023. Our goal is to inspire empathy, understanding, and acceptance, and to encourage a more inclusive society where all children are valued and supported. We are proud to showcase the work of Kanyeyachukwu, a talented artist who is also on the autism spectrum, and we hope that this exhibition will help to raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with autism and their families.”