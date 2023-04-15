Kano: Thugs attack polling unit at Kurna Gabas, disperse voters

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Voting has commenced at a polling unit in Alasawa Kwaciri ward 030, Kurna Gabas of Fagge LGA but thugs wielding dangerous weapons in their hundreds have dispersed voters.

Men and women were seen running for their lives to escape danger as thugs threw stones at them.

However, armed policemen intervened and stopped the violence and also chased the thugs away, thereby providing protection for the activity to continue.

The police present protected the polling materials and INEC workers and called back the people to continue casting their votes.

Voting began Saturday morning at the ward in Kano which is one of the places supplementary elections have been declared.

No injury has been reported so far.