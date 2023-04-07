Kano guber: We are not the only losers, Plateau, Zamfara also lose election – Govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) led Government in Kano state has said that it was not afraid of any punitive measure that would be taken by the National leadership of the APC, after losing the governorship election to the New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP).

National Chairman of the APC,Senator Abdullahi Adamu had alleged that the failure of APC in the Governorship election was due to the selfishness of some party members in the state.

However, speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa monitored by our correspondent on Thursday, the Kano State Commissioner for Information,Mohammed Garba, said the state would welcome any step that the National leadership intended to take on the matter.

According to Garba, “I also read what the National Chairman of the APC said regarding the election in Kano.I think, perhaps they have investigated or would investigate.Or they’ve discovered places where there were problems from our party members. “

” Therefore,it’s now left for the National leadership to look into this matter and re investigate thoroughly. If there were places were problems were detected, as he ( National Chairman) had explained,the onus lies on the National leadership to look for ways on what to do.”

“We are not afraid , party members are not afraid. We’ve done our best. Whatever that was required of us to do, Alhamdulillah, we’ve done what was required. But this does not mean we all performed at the same level. They ( National leadership) may have the report of one or two misdeeds. “

“So , dealing with such,it’s only by conducting an investigation that the reality would be known .”

On whether they had welcomed the move to investigate what happened in Kano, the Commissioner said it was customary that after conducting every election,whether the party was successful or not,the party should have a post mortem. “

” If the party wins, what were the steps taken? Who were the architects of the victory?What was the strategy adopted?Likewise if the party could not win, what factors led to its failure?What were the challenges faced?”

” So all these, even if the National leadership of the party was not concerned, it’s incumbent on the party to look into such, with a view to understanding what had taken place during the election. “

On the allegation that the leader of the party in Kano state knew he had nothing to lose and that was why the APC could not coast to victory in Kano state, Commissioner Mohammed Garba said he had never thought that an incumbent Governor would be so complacent and allowed his party to lose election so that the candidate of an opposition party would be handed over the reins of leadership.

” I assure you, anyone who knows what he’s doing, who knows the workings of government,who knows politics, would love to have his party winning the election in the state of domicile. “

” You should know that it’s not only in Kano state that an incumbent Governor lost the state to the opposition. Look at Plateau state, he ( Governor) was the Campaign Director of Bola Ahmed Tinubu,he lost the election. It’s the same in Zamfara,the Governor was even looking for a second term,but he couldn’t win the election.”

” Often times, many reasons were given for such happenings in the political arena,” he said.