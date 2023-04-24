Kano gov-elect assures youths, women on empowerment

The Governor-elect of Kano State, Malam Abba Yusuf, assured youths and women of a better deal during his tenure.

He said his adminsitration would reopen entrepreneurship institutes to massively create jobs for unemployed youths in the state.



Yusuf told made this known to newsmen after receiving supporters who paid him Sallah homage on Monday in Kano.



The governor-elect fielded questions shortly after addressing mammoth crowd of supporters to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr at the Miller Road resident of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP’s) leader, Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso, in Kano.



Yusuf explained that his incoming administration would provide modern learning materials to train youths and women on various trades.



According to him, the 26 skill acquisition institutes initiated by the Kwankwaso administration and neglected by the outgoing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration would be put to use.

“The institutes numbering about 26 would be optimally put to use to squarely address the menace of drug addiction and thuggery that posed serious concern to residents of our dear state,” he said.

Yusuf said drug addicts and thugs would be reformed into becoming responsible citizens through the entrepreneurship training and empowerment in order to become self reliant and job providers.



“By May 29, after the inauguration and when we take the mantle of leadership, we will hit the ground running towards implementation of all campaign promises, ranging from healthcare delivery, education, water supply, agriculture, security and human development, among others.

“We have had the opportunity during the tenure of Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso to construct about 26 entrepreneurship institutes.



“These institutes were closed by the outgoing administration for almost four years.

“When we take the mantle of leadership, we will reopen the institutes so that our teeming youths benefit as far as empowerment is concerned,” he said.



“We are going to take very serious measures against thuggery and drug addiction.



“We have to make sure we clean the society of the menace of drug addiction and thuggery. As far as am concerned, I’m going to address this issue very aggressively,” the governor-elect assured.