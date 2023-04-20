Kano approves welfare package for judicial officers

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Kano State Executive Council has given approval for the commencement of implementation of the newly introduced welfare and retirement benefits for judicial officers in the state.

The welfare comprises the provision of a house which consists of a three-bedroom apartment, a two-room guest chalet, two-room boys’ quarters, an office facility and the surrounding wall.

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council’s meeting.

He said the welfare package introduced and being implemented at the federal level in line with the National Judicial Council Resolution on Welfare and Retirement Package for judicial officers is for retired High Court Judges and Khadis of Court of Appeals.

The commissioner explained that, “under the package, the entry Grade Level for newly employed medical officer after the mandatory national service (NYSC) will be CONMES, while the proposal is to skip CONMES 2 to start from CONMES 3, which is being implemented by the federal government.

“The newly employed consultants are to commence with CONMES 6 rather than 5, while nurses, pharmacists and other clinical staff are also to be skipped from CONHESS 9 to 11, while skipping CONHESS 10.

“The cost commitments of skipping for doctors currently working stood at N43, 226, 585.94 million, while for the other clinical staff, the difference in salary is N29, 797, 026.95 million,” the Commissioner, Garba however stated.