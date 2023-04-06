Kaduna: NLC urges el-Rufai to pay reinstated teachers’ salary

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna State Council has urged the State Government to pay the entitlements of the reinstated workers due to what they have gone through.

The Chairperson of the state Congress, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman

made the call in a press release made available to journalists in Kaduna.

Comrade Ayuba Suleiman also appreciated the decision of the Government in reinstating the disengaged teachers and other employees that were affected by the abrupt decision.

He lamented that the reinstated persons were victims of a harsh and ill-thought-out action which had caused many livelihoods into quite unpleasant socio-economic conditions and most of them faced psychological torment.

“In fact, the implication of the earlier action on the larger educational sector in the state is another unimaginable issue. Ask yourself, what do you think happened to the schools in rural areas where teachers were disengaged? What was the fate and what became of the educational aspirations of the students whose teachers were disengaged? Obviously, some of these schools had to be shut and some forced to operate in abysmal conditions given the shortage of teachers and other manpower; a situation that has further widened the gap towards achieving quality basic education” he said.

“To imagine that this had to linger for close to a year is something that is quite unthinkable, which undoubtedly is an indictment that calls to question the aptitude of the leadership of the board” he lamented.

” More so, those yet to be considered for reinstatement should be looked into”