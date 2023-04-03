Kaduna guber: 3 PDP senators-elect, Reps-elect vow to reclaim governorship mandate

PDP and its colour flags

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The 3 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senators elect, House of Representatives and Kaduna State Assembly members Elect have told the Kaduna State PDP Governorship candidate Rt. Hon. Muhammad Isa Ashiru and his running mate Dr John Ayuba, that they would leave no stone unturned in reclaiming his “stolen mandate ” through the judicial process.

Rising from an expanded meeting in Kaduna on Monday; they all agreed to work harmoniously until the Governorship mandate is reclaimed.

While briefing journalists after the meeting in Kaduna, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat said, the party leadership and elected Senators, Rep.s and State Assembly Members and local government council chairmen have decided to meet with the Governorship candidate and his running mate to reassure them of their support to reclaim their mandate.

” We just have a family meeting with all elected members and our governor in waiting to declare our total support and restrategize to reclaiming our stolen mandate and we will not leave any stone unturned at achieving that,” Hyet said.

“We will avail the public details of all the frauds committed and we will reclaim the mandate that the good people of Kaduna State gave us” he added.

The former Minister of Aviation assured that the PDP will emerge victorious in the supplementary elections for the Rep. and House of Assembly seats in the state.

The Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Ashiru was optimistic about reclaiming the mandate given to him and his running mate.

“I have the required documents and we have concluded all the arrangements and are ready to file our case at the tribunal, we have no fear whatsoever of reclaiming the mandate given to us by Kaduna State people,” he said.

Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung (Senator-Elect Southern Kaduna) Mr Lawal Adamu Usman also known as Mr LA (Senator-Elect Kaduna Central) and Ibrahim Khalid (Senator-Elect Kaduna North) also promised their support and other lawmakers in fighting until the Governorship mandate is reclaimed legitimately.

Recall that Rt.Hon.Ashiru and other PDP Chieftains in the state had described the Certificate of Return given to the Kaduna APC Governor-elect as a ” Temporary Certificate “, and alleged that there were lots of electoral infractions during the gubernatorial election in Kaduna state.