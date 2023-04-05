Kaduna Govt reinstates 1,266 sacked teachers 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has approved the reinstatement of 1,266 primary school teachers who earlier disengaged after the competency test in June 2022.

A statement signed by Hauwa Mohammed Public Relations Officer) For: Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), stated that

“having examined and verified their complaints. the Government approved the ‘ reinstatement of 392 teachers who wrote and passed the test, 515 Central Administration staff who are officially exempted from the test and 298 teachers who were verified to be sick at the time of the test and had valid medical

excuses, backed by Doctor’s certificate.”

“Others reinstated are tl teachers who were reported by their respective Education Secretaries, to have been victims of kidnapping or involved in accidents.

Finally, 22 teachers were permanently removed from the payroll for

unsubstantiated claims.”

“Al reinstate teachers. are to collect their reinstatement letters from their respective Education Secretaries immediately,”the statement added.