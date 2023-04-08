Kaduna Govt lifts 12-hour curfew on Chikun community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The 12-hour curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya in Chikun LGA has been removed, effective today Saturday 8th April 2023.

Samuel Aruwan,

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

“The military and police will continue to carry out patrols in the locations, as residents of the area may now go about their lawful activities. “

“The Government also advises citizens to steer clear of activities capable of disrupting public peace, as these will be promptly dealt with in accordance with the law.,” he said.

Recall that a conflict which ensued between rival gangs in the Tirkaniya community, led to death while many were injured.

The state government had to impose a dusk to dawn curfew on the community to restore order.