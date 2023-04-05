Home » News » Kaduna Emir of Zazzau approves new appointments 
News

April 5, 2023

Kaduna Emir of Zazzau approves new appointments 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has with immediate effect approved  new appointments and other changes in the Emirate .

Nigerian Ambassador to Austria, Tafidan  Dawakin Zazzau Ambassador SULEIMAN DAUDA UMAR  was  elevated to the title of Magajin Dokon Zazzau.

Alhaji IBRAHIM SANI ZUBAIRU MAJE KIRAN ZAZZAU was elevated to WAMBAN DOKO while Alhaji ABDULKARIM ZAILANI the newly appointed District Head of Sabon Birni District , was approved as  MAJE KIRAN ZAZZAU.

Related News

The Sarkin Damau Alhaji AUWALU ALIYU DAMAU the District Head of Damau will retain the title of SARKIN DAMAU as the District Head of Damau District.

 Engineer IBRAHIM ABUBAKAR  was appointed as the new TAFIDAN DAWAKIN ZAZZAU and Alhaji BASHIR NUHU SHITTU  appointed as the new SARKIN TUTAN ZAZZAU.

The statement containing the development was signed by ABDULLAHI ALIYU KWARBAI,

Media and Publicity Officer,  Zazzau Emirate. 

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.