Kaduna: 1,266 killed; 4,973 kidnapped by terrorists in 15 months

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In Kaduna State, 1,266 persons were killed and 4,973 kidnapped by terrorists in the last 15 months, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has said.

Aruwan spoke today while presenting the security report of the first quarter of 2023 and the entire 2022 security situation in Kaduna State.

He said the victims were killed and others kidnapped as a result of banditry, terrorism, violent attacks, reprisals and communal clashes in various local government areas in the state.

In 2022 a total of 1,052 were killed, while 4,227 were kidnapped, he said.

According to him, the persons were killed between January and March 2023, in attacks by bandits/terrorists, communal clashes, violent attacks, and reprisals.

His words: “Of this total, 14 were women and four were minors, below the age of 18.

“In Kaduna Central Senatorial District, 115 deaths were recorded (54% of the total). 108 of these occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas.

“Giwa and Birnin Gwari each recorded 32 deaths, Chikun, 25; Igabi, 13, and Kajuru, six deaths in the first quarter of 2023.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District recorded 61 deaths in the period under review. The pattern of attacks, reprisals, and deadly communal and inter-ethnic clashes — between attacks by bandits — came to play in Zangon Kataf, where 19 people died.

“Twelve persons were killed in Sanga during the first three months of 2023.

“The Northern Senatorial District recorded 38 people killed in the first quarter, with 22 deaths occurring in Zaria.”

On kidnapping in 2023, he said, “A total of 746 people were kidnapped in the first quarter, with Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounting for 492 (about 66% of the total). All of these occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru.

“137 people were kidnapped from Birnin Gwari, and131 from Igabi. Giwa recorded 100 kidnapped persons, Chikun, 83, and Kajuru 41.

“Southern Kaduna senatorial district recorded 221 kidnapped persons, with Kachia reporting the highest number of 95. 63 people were kidnapped in Kagarko, and 46 from Kauru.

“The Northern Senatorial District recorded 33 kidnapped persons, with 17 of these from Lere.

“In total, 254 women and 42 minors were kidnapped in the first quarter across the state.”

On rape during the period under review, Aruwan said that, “12 persons were reported to have been raped by bandits across the state from January to March 2023.

“Ten of these were minors. There are certainly many more unreported cases of rape by armed bandits, and only reported cases are highlighted.

“Five cases were reported in the Northern Senatorial District, comprising four minors.

“Four rape cases were reported from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, with three victims below the age of 18.

“Three cases were recorded in the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, all minors.”

On those who were injured in the attacks, Aruwan said, “Citizens injured across the state due to banditry, terrorism, violent attacks, reprisals, and communal clashes numbered 116 in total.

“All of these were adults, of which six were women. Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 64 of the total injured (around 55%).

“Twenty-three of these occurred in Birnin Gwari, with 16 injured in Chikun, and eight each in Igabi and Kajuru.

“A total of 36 persons sustained injuries from attacks in the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District. 12 cases occurred in Kagarko and seven each in Kauru and Zangon Kataf.

“Sixteen persons were injured in Northern Senatorial District, comprising two women.”

On rustling of cattle, he noted that, “a total of 3,247 animals were rustled in the state in the first quarter, with 2,353 stolen from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, accounting for around 73% of the total.

“Kajuru had the highest figure of rustled animals in the first quarter, with 1,000.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District had 864 animals rustled, with almost all of these(862) from Kachia.

“In the first quarter of 2023, a total of 89 bandits were killed during engagements with ground forces (Military and Police) at various locations in the state.

“In the first quarter of 2023, gunrunners were intercepted and arrested with large quantities of arms and ammunition recovered from them.

“Some of the arms recovered included 3,680 rounds of live ammunition, 10 Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDS, three rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

“Investigations were being sustained towards dismantling gun-running networks and blocking arms routes into the state,” he added.