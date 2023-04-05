Just in: Rivers APC suspends chairman, legal adviser over ‘anti-party’ 

The office in tatters after the invasion

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers state, Chief Emeka Beke, and the Legal Adviser, Iheanyichukwu Azubuike have been suspended over alleged anti-party activities and financial misconduct.

The party’s State Executive Committee, led by Chike Eyinda, announced their suspension at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Eyinda said, “We, the members of the State Executive Committee, therefore resolve as follows: That Chef Emeka Beke, the chairman of the APC in Rivers State, is hereby suspended indefinitely for anti-party activities, gross misconduct and financial mismanagement pending the outcome of an independent committee of inquiry as may be set up by the party.

“That until the outcome of the committee of inquiry, Mr. Omiete Eferebo, the deputy chairman assumes the office of the acting chairman with immediate effect.

“That Mr. Iheanyichukwu Azubuike, the Legal Adviser of the party also stands suspended for anti-party activities and financial mismanagement pending the outcome of the committee of inquiry.”

He claimed that Beke, and Azubuike had since 2021 held the Rivers APC down.

Enyinda stated, “These leaders have been responsible for the mass exodus of members of the party as well as the failures experienced by the party in the just concluded general elections in the state.

Lamenting APC’s woes in the state since 2015, he said “Today, the Rivers chapter of the APC cannot claim to be in alignment with the party at the centre because of one man.

“We urgently call on the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to set up an independent panel of inquiry to look into the activities of the above mentioned leaders with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problems of the party in the state,” he said.