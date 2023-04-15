Updated: Olu of Warri, Ayiri meet 

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Chief Ayiri Emami had a closed-door session at the palace of the monarch in Warri, Delta state on Friday night.

Vanguard gathered that it was part of a move to bring an end to the rift between the monarch and Chief Ayiri.

Sources close to the peace move said it was being driven by the former president Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, who is also Itsekiri and some other prominent Itsekiri.

The source added that Ayiri was invited by the monarch.

Vanguard also learned that an enlarged meeting would hold at another date in the palace, and that some chiefs were also at the meeting.

A video released at the end of the meeting showed Ayiri in white native attire, but not Itsekiri traditional outfit,walking with youths hailing him with his titles and nicknames.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who was in Warri few months ago, had also met with the Olu of Warri and Chief Ayiri separately.

It will be recalled that Chief Ayiri, as the Ologbotsere, had challenged the processes that gave rise to the emergence of the Olu of Warri Atuwatse III, insisting that there were some violations.

The police had, in a suit, linked Ayiri with a missing crown belonging to Warri Kingdom.

The Olu of Warri, on his part, has carried on without an Ologbotsere in his reconstituted council of chiefs since his ascension to the throne.

A chief in the palace told the Vanguard that there had been interventions from several quarters.

“Well, we have been having a persistent intervention by many well meaning Nigerians, including the Ooni of Ife and Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, hence the current situation,” the chief, who does not want to be named, said.

Spokesman of Ologbotsere descendants, Mr Alex Eyengho, also on the meeting, said: “As the spokesperson of Ologbotsere Descendants Worldwide, I can confirm to you that the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, honoured the invitation extended to him by the Olu of Warri.

“The meeting held Friday with some chiefs and other Itsekiri nobles in attendance.

“It is all part of efforts to unite the Itsekiri People, Land and Crown (Itsekiri PLC). I can also confirm to you that crititical stakeholders of the Ologbotsere Descendants will meet today, Saturday, to carry out a postmortem of the Friday meeting before a follow-up rendezvous on Sunday at the palace.

“I cannot say more than this at this point.

“It is hoped that the peace deal will bring an end to the differences.”