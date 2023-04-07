Just in: Former Nasarawa Deputy Governor Kidnapped

By David Odama

LAFIA – Former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado was last night kidnapped in his country home, Rinza village in Wamba local government area of the state.

Wado was said to have been abducted few minutes before midnight on Thursday when the kidnappers gained entrance into the compound through the fence, broke his wife’s window and whisked the professor to an unknown destination.

According to the family source, Professor Onje Gye Wado had survived kidnapping attempts three times when one of his cousin was killed without succeeding.

“The wife came in for easter and they broke into the house through her widow and took her husband away. They called around 4am today Friday and threatened to kill him, without mentioning any amount” the family source said.

Prof Onje Gye-Wado, served under the administration of the current National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as Deputy Governor between 1999 and 2003.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state command of the Nigeria Police have confirmed the abduction of the former Deputy Governor with an assurance by the Commissioner of police , CP Maiyaki Baba that Prof. Onje Gye-Wado would be rescued as the command intensifies search and rescue operations.

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the abductors had fled with the victim before the police arrival”, the police said

According to a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSP, Ramham Nansel, the Commissioner has called on anyone with useful information that will lead to the rescue of the former Deputy Governor to contact the following telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.