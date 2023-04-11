Jungle Justice: Ondo Police arrests two for stoning man to death

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested two suspects for allegedly stoning a 35-year-old man, Olorunfemi Tope, to death in Akure, the state capital.

Recall that some mob stoned the deceased to death after he crushed to death four people on a motorcycle at ljoka area, the state capital.

Six other person’s were injured in the auto crash.

The deceased parents were almost lynched by the irate mob at the scene of the ugly incident.

His Toyota vehicle was set ablaze by the mob after he was beaten and stoned to death.

The Image maker of the command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that police detectives had arrested two suspects over their alleged jungle justice meted out on the deceased.

Odunlami, while featuring on a Radio programme, in the state, said that one of the arrested suspects allegedly masterminded the burning of the deceased car.

The command’s image maker, who said that the suspects would be charged to court for murder and arson, appealed to members of the public never to take laws into their hands.

“We need to see ourselves as one and love each other. We should first see ourselves as human beings before becoming either commercial motorcyclist, policemen or any other professionals.

“As of now, no one can confirm if the dead young man in question was an internet fraudster.

“Rather than people around to have helped when the accident happened, some resolved to jungle justice by killing the young man and setting his car ablaze.

“We need to refrain from engaging in jungle justice, shun hearsay and report any incident to the nearby police station so that there will be peace in our community,” she said.

The mob action took place after some youths alleged that some fetish items were inside the driver’s vehicle, raising suspension that he is a ‘Yahoo boy’.

His vehicle rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying passengers at different spots along Ijo Mimo, through Sunday bus stop, Ijoka road.

” The victims died on the spot, while others sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota car who did not sustain any injury was said to be trying to escape from the scene when he was caught by some youths and was beaten and stoned to death.

His parents who reportedly rushed to the scene while the mob were stoning him, escaped being lynched by the mob

They were encircled after identifying the victim as their son.

The timely arrival and intervention of police detectives, saved the parents of the deceased.