Jonathan, Osadebay, Akpata, others honoured with African Heritage Award

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan; former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli; Vice President of Liberia, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor; former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (retd); Emmanuel Osadebay, and many other prominent Africans have been honoured with the African Heritage Award.

The maiden edition of The African Heritage Concert and Awards, held in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 1, was designed to celebrate and honour distinguished African personalities, who have dignified themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe.

In his acceptance speech, Emmanuel Osadebay, the Executive Director, T200 Foundation, noted that the award and recognition will spur him to commit his time and resources to achieving zero hunger by 2023.

According to him, “I know that there is so much to be done. The challenges we face are complex and daunting and they require sustained efforts and commitment from all of us.

“So today, as I accept this award, I pledge to continue to support African communities in need of our collective help.”

He noted that T200 Foundation had impacted many vulnerable communities in need of food. The organization fed 9,000 hungry Nigerians in two months, both in Borno State and Durumi IDP camps.

Its goal is to significantly contribute to the actualisation of zero hunger in Nigeria by 2030 and is set to unveil Nigeria’s first Hunger Report in Abuja as part of the events to mark World Hunger Day on May 28.

Meanwhile, the award event which brought leaders from different countries across different sectors, achieved the organiser’s aim to foster African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.