JONAPWD calls on Sanwo-Olu to address misappropriation of funds in LASODA

….Laments non-existence of LASODA Board since 2019

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, JONAPWD has called on the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently address the alleged misappropriation of funds currently going on in the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), which has resulted in denying over 2.5 million persons with disabilities in the state their rights.

They made the call during a Press Conference organized by JONAPWD in Lagos as all heads of clusters, members of the disability community in collaboration with all disability clusters in Lagos State, gathered to discuss the various concerns of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

JONAPWD also lamented non-existence of LASODA Board to monitor the Agency’s Activities since the dissolution of the LASODA governing board in 2019, saying that there has been no governing board to provide oversight and administrative function to the agency, as provided by the SPL.

According to JONAPWD, this lacuna has helped the gross mismanagement of funds to foster within the agency as there are no consequences for misconduct.

In his speech, the Lagos State Chairman of JONAPWD, Dr. Adebukola Adebayo disclosed that the administration of contracts by LASODA which is a gross violation of the Lagos State Procurement law has further strengthened misconduct within the Agency.

According to him, LASODA awarded contracts to a company with no legal or corporate identities and some not eligible for the award they got.

Citing some of the shady activities by LASODA, he said, “For contexts, G.O. Dynasty has secured more than 30 percent of the 18 awards, since 2021, yet it has no corporate identity with the Corporate Affairs Commission. In event management, G.O. Dynasty got at least two contracts: a one-day sign language training for 200 civil servants at the cost of 3.5 Million Naira; and ‘Planning for media plan workshop’ for N1.6 million.

“NEOTS, an oil-and-gas company based in Warri, from Warri, Delta, also received at least four LASODA’s contracts in events management, a field alien to hydrocarbons exploration.

“In supply of hardware, the company got two contracts: the agency’s office furniture for N2.5m in 2021 and mobility devices for the LASODA General Manager and his public affairs manager. The second award stood at N2.3m.

“Two other contractors were listed on the CAC the same day, on Feb. 27, 2020, and a few months later, with no proven track record, they started grossing in LASODA’s contracts. Both have four between them so far.

“The Lagos State Special People’s Law (SPL) established the Disability Fund for the purpose of advancing the cause of PWDs in the state, and since 2016 has been receiving N500 million annually.

“However, the lack of transparency in the process of administering the N500 million disability fund has further worsened poverty and exclusion in the community.

“Some of the eligible beneficiaries of the 100,000 and 50,000 naira empowerment and social security support fund are yet to receive the fund till now, despite that LASODA claimed to have spent 10 Million Naira on that already.

“There are other instances where monies have been approved to PWDs, but after the public announcement and token shared before the media, nothing is ever heard again.

“For example, the N12 million given to select PWDs present at the one-day with the Governor in December 2020 were not given to all beneficiaries, or at least LASODA has not accounted for how it shared out the money to the attendees. While some attendees got N100,000 each, some were given N50,000 each, and some did not receive anything.

“JONAPWD Lagos, and different clusters, at different times have submitted petitions to the Lagos State Government, which has not received any response or action. We have also set up different mediation mechanisms to address these gaps but none has yielded any positive result so far.

On their demand, JONAPWD urged Gov Sanwo-Olu to Constitute the LASODA Governing Board with all disability clusters represented in order to give direction and inclusiveness in the management of the Agency and avoid the mismanagement of funds which have further led to the impoverishment of PWDs in the state;

“Initiate an independent audit of the agency and its managers to expose the fraud and corruption in the execution of projects and non-compliance with the Lagos State.

“Ensures the immediate disbursement of unpaid N100,000 and N50,000 empowerment and social security support fund respectively to all beneficiaries.

“End the favouritism in allocating funds to specific disability clusters, which have led to the marginalization of some disability groups in the state.

“Qualified professionals and specialists in all the disability types be employed and deployed to LASODA with a view to ensuring that concerns of each disability type receives proper and professional attention.

“Ensures the creation of disability desks manned by qualified professionals in critical MDAs to facilitate functional and institutional interaction between LASODA and the various MDAs;.

“Ensures that PWDs and their legitimate organizations (especially those with proven expertise and experience in disability and inclusive development) be constantly consulted and carried along in the design, planning, implementation and monitoring of disability inclusion in all policies, programs and projects of government at state and local levels.

“Ignoring our demands would only ridicule the commitment and investment of the Governor to guarantee inclusive development for PWDs through LASODA. We believe that the Governor is committed to addressing the plights of PWDs in the state and that our requests would be granted to ensure that the laudable plans of the Governor for Lagosians with disabilities yield necessary impact”, he said.

However, JONAPWD has threatened to embark on indefinite protest within the state if Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu fails to address the issue within the next 14 days as such act would be tantamount to the neglect of over 2.5 million PWDs in the state.