John Terry hints at becoming Chelsea next manager

Following the sacking of Graham Potter as Chelsea boss, John Terry has said that he is ready to return to a coaching career to fill up the coaching role at Stamford Bridge.

The former England international said he is prepared to come out of retirement since vanishing from the coaching radar after leaving Aston Villa in 2021 as an assistant coach.

Terry, who presently works as a staff in Chelsea’s youth academy, is willing to take up the role of Potter’s replacement at the Blue’s helm.

The ex-Blues captain will, however, face a stiff competiton with Julian Nagelsmann, Lucian Spalletti,, Mauricio Pochettino and a few other candidates linked to the job.

The 42-year-old told Stephen Hendry’s Cue Tips: “I’m done from a managerial point of view.

“The only job I’d come out of my kind of retirement for would be the Chelsea job – to be involved in some capacity with a first-team role.

“I love my role at the minute, working with the younger players.

“Because I’ve been through that process as a kid myself I’m passing on my knowledge to them, having loads of conversations with them.”

Terry spent 19 years at Stamford Bridge made 19 appearances and won 17 major trophies five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League, a Champions League, and two Community Shields.