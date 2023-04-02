John Donbilly speaks on future of Nigerian music industry

Fast-growing Nigerian Afropop Artist, Singer, and Songwriter Bajulaiye Oyetunji , popularly known as “John Donbilly ” has reacted to what the future holds for Nigerian music industry.

The Canada -based singer is particularly excited that the industry is growing and it can only get better.

“Nigeria music is already in the future,” he said.

The Para crooner has strong faith that the Nigerian music industry will continue to grow rapidly since its adoption of new ways to stand the test of time.

“There’s no other future for the Nigeria music industry other than growing better in the style of the Afrobeats sound, and new artists fast rising. What other future?

“Afrobeats has already taken its rightful place in the world. Nigeria music is already in the future, new talented artist come out everyday, very soon nigeria artist will be global,” he added.

John Donbilly also advised upcoming artists still trying to find their feat in the industry to work together and be a helping hand to one another to help their music career. He said, “two hands are better than one, when you work and join together as a team, it will always bring a good result

You should always work together and encourage one another.” This all implies that the future of music in Nigeria is bright and promising.