Jilted 35-yr-old Jigawa woman sets self ablaze

A 35-year-old woman, Maryam Aminu, has set herself afire after accusing her boyfriend of cheating in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Mr Adamu Shehu, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday in Dutse.

He said the incident occurred at about 2:00 a.m. on Thursday at Gindin Dinya area of Dutse.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the lady doused herself with petrol and set herself ablaze, adding that some people in the neighbourhood extinguished the fire and rescued her.

“Although the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, it was alleged to be connected to a relationship with her 40-year-old boyfriend, identified as Ibrahim Haruna.

“The lady suffered second degree burns, and is currently receiving medical attention at the General Hospital, Dutse,” he said.

An eyewitness, Muhammad Yusif, said the lady became furious when she learned that her boyfriend went to see another woman.

“She is a jealous commercial sex worker living in the neighbourhood.

“The lady suspected that her boyfriend went to see another woman and attempted to commit suicide,” he said. (NAN)