Jide Kosoko leads stellar cast of new movie “Atunwa”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko is among the stellar cast of a new movie titled “Atunwa” which premiered on March 23, 2023 at Viva Cinemas, Medical Road, Ikeja, Lagos and hit the cinemas from the next day.

Other notable stars in the movie include Tina Mba, Alvin Abayomi and many others.

Speaking on his choice of cast, the director and producer of Atunwa, Mr Adetokunbo Shittu said : “The nature of the script, and the projected audiences, informed my choice of cast. The script requires actors that, beyond having the necessary, mental, physical and vocal qualities needed, are conversant with the Yoruba language. Beyond that, the final output has to appeal to the generality of the Nigerian and international audience, so, there was a need to strike a balance. My casting team and I, decided to select actors from different cultural backgrounds, but with proficiency in Yoruba and English languages, and the rest is history.”

Speaking on the movie itself, Shittu said the movie tackles the many anomalous happenings in our society, from the traditional African/Yoruba angle.

“It shows a family in disarray and exposes the cause in the action of Kemi Oye. This provides a fresh perspective to appraising many events that have often been treated with levity. So, the story of ATUNWA grew from the understanding that life as it is, needs to be taken with more holistic seriousness, as was the norm in the glorious ages of African civilization,” he said.

The premiere was well attended by top industry veterans and other cast of the movie such as Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Tony Akposheri, Yemi my Lover, Alvin Abayomi, Okey Uzoeshi, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Oluwadollars and several others.