JCI Olubadan wins 38th Foluso Oluleye sports tourney

By Adeola Badru

The Junior Chamber International (JCI), Olubadan chapter has won the 38th edition of the Foluso Oluleye Sports Competition (FOSC), held at the Lead City University Sports Field with five gold and two silver medals.

JCI, FUNAAB, weekend, came second with the gold medals, while JCI University of Ibadan, came third with two gold medals.

The president JCI Ibadan, Jide Oladipo, in his remark, said the tournament is an annual tourney to honour a late member who was committed to sports development.

He said: “Foluso Oluleye was a known sports enthusiast who’s legacy needed to be solidified.”

“This is to a great man who meant well for the organisation. This tournament is also our own Olympics, where we see members from across the federation competing among themselves for fun and recreation.”

“We use the tournament to keep fit and burn some calories. All we do encompasses all spheres of life and not limited to a particular sphere,” he said.

Also speaking, the Vice President JCI, Muhammad Chamout, said that the organisation exists in more than 100 countries and it’s geared at working on developing leaders for the ever changing world.

Chamout said that they focused on four areas which are international cooperation, business entrepreneurship, individual development and community impact.

“Within this four areas we empower our members around the world to become better leaders by taking leadership roles and knowing everything about the international aspect and apply to their communities.”

“As the Vice- Presidnet assigned to oversee Nigeria I have been here for 2 days and I must say JCI Nigeria is a very famous organisation, well structured, strong and effective.”

“JCI Nigerias presence globally is highly commendable. The city organisations are giving members more time and experience to partake in JCI roles that when they come into the international level of JCI they are more empowered members and better leaders,” he said.

JCN Amb. Abdullahi Attairu and the president JCI, Nigeria respectively, said that for the year, the focus is on skills engagement and development (SEND).

Attairu said that the evolution happening in the world is happening at a pace “we’re not in control of, hence the need to put in some certain critical metric for our members.”

He said: “This was why we are skiling up our members, improving their skills to become highly competitive and evolve in the pace at which the world is.”

“The engagement part of it is for us to crossbreed with senior members that have actually worked the part of what the younger members are working.”

“The whole essence is to reduce the mistakes of young persons and amplify growth and development of members. So when you have mentors who actually experienced what you’re experiencing it helps to amplify for growth and limiting mistakes that you’re likely to make.”

“All these amount to general development of personalities,” he said.

He added that so far SEND has feared so well in the first quarter.

“I have personally got in touch with many local organisations in Nigeria promoting SEND. The feedbacks have been great. Skills development programmes are ongoing and free for all JCI members with no fewer than 1200 members benefiting from it,” he said.