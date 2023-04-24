Japa: 9 steps on relocating to UK for study in September 2023

The two years post-study work permit that empowers graduate to transition easily to working and living in the United Kingdom is still in place. Also, you can apply for Visa for your family members to relocate to UK with you.

However, the UK Government is planning to tighten this opportunity for dependents, if you are considering this route, here are some factors you need to consider:

Self assessment

The following combinations of qualifications will be considered for Admission into Masters programs in UK:

i) Bachelors Degree, 1st Class to 2nd Class Lower in a relevant field of study

Please note that due to the high volume of applications, HND is no longer accepted for Masters programs in many schools in the UK.

Regardless, however, HND holders and Third Class holders can apply through the Pre-Masters route.

Study options

An academic reference letter, a reference letter from recent employer, Copy of NYSC and recent employment letter will be required when you are submitting your documents for admission application.

Visa Approval rates

From very recent statistics, the Study permit approval rate for UK is three times higher than other destinations. You are most likely to get the Study permit if you can demonstrate the required proof of funds.

Proof of Funds

You may get assistance from education agencies or organisations that assist students with the funding requirements or through financial partners . The amount of proof of funds will be determined by the school and your family size.

Below is an estimate for reference purpose only:

Singe Student: N12M, Family of 4: N25M

Family of 2: N17M, Family of 5: N30M

Family of 3: N20M, Family of 6: N35M

Access to Travel

Agencies also provide assistance for many registered students to travel to the UK as well as Canada and USA to attend academic conferences and seminars by applying directly for their Visas in UK.

The UK study permit will give you the opportunity to explore other countries easier than when you try to apply from your home country.

O’Level requirement

WAEC English is accepted for English Language proficiency, minimum of C6 is required.

Statement of Purpose

A strong statement of purpose is needed for Admission and study permit consideration, We will take care of this.

Tuition

Tuition range 13000GBP – 15000GBP, depending on field of Study. Tuition deposit from 4000GBP will be required after admission offer. The amount depends on the school. You can search the schools’ websites for specific details on Tuition.

Official transcript

A soft copy of University or Degree Transcripts is Compulsory for the admission process.

Some available universities for September 2023 admission include Birmingham City University, Cranfield University, De Montfort University, Liverpool John Moores University, Middlesex University, Nottingham Trent University, Plymouth University, Queen Mary University London,

Staffordshire University, and Northumbria University.