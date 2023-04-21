Jamie Foxx ‘doing better’ after ‘medical complication’

American comedian, Martin Lawrence has given insight into his friend Jamie Foxx’s health one week after the Oscar winner’s “medical complication.”

Speaking to Extra, Lawrence confirmed that the 55-year-old is “doing better.”

Lawrence, 58, shared his well-wishes, calling Foxx “one of the best that we got in Hollywood.”

He added, “Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person. … My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him.”

On April 12, Foxx’s eldest child, daughter Corinne, revealed her dad’s health scare via Instagram.

“My father … experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” read the 29-year-old actress’s statement, which was signed by “the Foxx family.”

The message continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

While Corinne and her family members have not addressed Foxx’s progress since, People reported last week that the singer is “steadily improving” while still hospitalized in Georgia.

Another source told CNN that doctors were “running tests and still trying to figure out exactly what happened” to the Grammy winner.

Foxx’s latest movie, “Back in Action,” briefly halted production after his April 11 hospitalization.