James Akinwande: Why I am passionate about golf

Not many African nations have an entertainment industry that contributes $53.5billion (N753billion) to the domestic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in a year. According to statistics that was how much the sector contributed to the GDP of Nigeria in 2021.

The Nigerian music sector is unarguably the biggest on the continent, with the sector becoming increasingly accepted across the world. The country’s singers associated with different genres of music; afrobeat, fuji, hip-hop, afro-fusion and reggae-dancehall, are as big as it get on the international stage. The industry has grown exponentially in recent years, moving from what was almost a startup to a multibillion-dollar industry.

However, James Akinwande, International Artist Manager of A-list Nigerian comedian, Kenny Blaq, and International Compliance Consultant to ace stand-up comedian AY Makun, and popular online comedian, Broda Shaggi, is of the school of thought that the music industry in the country still has much more to explore despite its global recognition and those of the big stars.

Akinwande, also known as jamesgolf22 is a major stakeholder in the industry, though he has been residing in the United Kingdom for almost 28 years. The Ondo-born international lawyer is a product of London Metropolitan University with over 19 years of experience in Legal Compliance, Business and Immigration Law in Europe and Canada.

After his secondary education in 1988, he studied Electrical Electronics Engineering at the Ondo State polytechnic, Owo, after which he attended the Federal University of Technology, Akure, but left in his third year and completed his first degree at the University of East London; Birkbeck College. He also earned more degrees at the University of Westminster and London Metropolitan University.

The father-of-three who has been married to his wife, Rowena, for over 25 years, started as a consultant in the Nigerian entertainment sector back in 1995, and he believes rap gospel-hip hop is yet to be explored and can be the next big thing from Nigeria to the world.

“I believe the world is waiting for a Nigerian Rap Gospel-hip hop Star with profoundly deep and spirited; yet relatable lyrics. If I have the time and resources; I would hunt for one”, he disclosed in a recent question and answer session.

On how far the Nigerian entertainment industry has gone ahead of the others in Africa, James Akinwande said, “the Nigerian entertainment industry is constantly evolving. Nigerians are pioneers; leading Africa and representing us on the global stage exceptionally. As of now, The Nigerian entertainment industry is miles ahead of other African countries.

“I believe it’s rooted in our culture. We are highly competitive and we have class. We are constantly looking at getting better and showing class on a greater scale. Do you think Burna boy or Wizkid and Ashake are the best vocal artists in Africa? Of course not; but check out their presentations. We are proud of our culture, our presentation of this is usually exquisite and artists who are not yet ready to compete at this level are side-lined”.

Aside being recognised in the industry as a go-to-manager and internation consultant by Nigerian celebrities, James Akinwande, who is fondly known as jamesgolf22 is an established inventor. His latest invention in cooking device has been licensed by the UK Intellectual Property Office after a four-year process. The feat sees him being listed as one of Nigerian-born 50 inventors.

He revealed that his journey as an inventor began as an idea from his wife, adding that he is currently in talks with potential investors.

“My invention was my wife’s idea.

You know how it is when you think about something that has never been done but you know it’s possible.

The idea was birthed in 1999 but we were so poor and could not afford the patent fees or prototype.

Fifteen years later, In 2014: God had blessed us enough to find the invention from design to patent fees… they don’t come cheap at all”, he disclosed.

“You don’t want to know how much this has cost till date. I discovered “INNOVATE” who helped with an acceptable design and connected us with the best Patent lawyers in Britain. We applied in 2015 and my patent application got approval in 2019”.

James Akinwande is passionate about golf. Though it is an elite sport, to him, the game is much more than what is associated with the rich.

“Golf is a blessing. I heard the word golf one day when I was praying. I have a ritual of prayers every morning, usually around 5 am. I googled the golf courses around me because I was working as a legal caseworker around Dagenham as at that time.

“I called up Crowlands Golf and was attached to Mr Ashley Lucas (PGA coach) From the first time I started playing golf till now; it has been a blessing in so many other ways. Golf will test your endurance, concentration; determination and temperance. You can’t be complacent with golf and the only person you’ll compete with is usually yourself.. even though you might be playing with other golfers.”