JAMB to commence 2023 UTME April 25

JAMB

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has reviewed its timetable for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The board said following the development, the UTME earlier scheduled to begin on April 29, 2023, had been brought forward to April 25, 2023.

Similarly, JAMB said in a statement yesterday that its rescheduled Mock UTME would hold on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

It also announced that the result of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on March 30, 2023, had been released.

The statement signed by the spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, read: “It would be recalled that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, had earlier conducted its 2023 Mock-UTME on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in 725 centres across the country.

”However, the exercise ran into some technical hitches in some centres, thereby denying some candidates the opportunity to sit the examination.

“The Board’s mock examination was designed for the purpose of testing its preparedness and that of its partners for the UTME as well as give prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the CBT test environment.

“It is, therefore, in order to give those candidates, who were unable to sit the examination owing to no fault of theirs, the opportunity to take the examination that the mock examination had been rescheduled to hold on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023.

“Similarly, candidates who were present and screened for the examination but could not sit the examination have been rescheduled to retake the mock examination on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023.

“In the meantime, the result of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on 30th March, 2023, has been released.

“Also, the Board has brought forward the conduct of its 2023 UTME which was earlier scheduled to hold from Saturday, 29th April, 2023, to Tuesday, 25th April, to Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023.

“The adjustment in the date of the UTME is to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments. By so doing, the Board hopes that no citizen would be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities.

“It should be noted that the Board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May, 2023. Yet another factor is the need to accommodate those institutions with stable academic calendar to resume as scheduled.

“The Board will continue to partner with relevant agencies of government to ensure that its candidates get the best. It, therefore, solicits the understanding of all as it delivers on its critical mandate.”