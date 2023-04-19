JAMB releases results of rescheduled mock-UTME

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –Results of the over 84,000 candidates who sat for rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME mock examination held yesterday have been released.

The candidates wrote the rescheduled examination in 387 centres across the country.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, which announced this on Wednesday morning in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin,said the exercise was successful.

The announcement came as JAMB vowed that the results of the main UTME would not be released piecemeal but holistically “as the entire results of the entire eight-day exercise would be collated before they would be released to candidates.”

Recall that JAMB had earlier conducted the mock examination on Thursday, March 30,2023. However, some candidates could not sit for the mock examination on account of some technical challenges.

Recall also that the mock examination was introduced by JAMB to test the preparedness of its facilities as well as give candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the Computer-Based Test,CBT environment.

The statement said,”From the foregoing, it is clear that the Board would not shy away from taking much-needed steps aimed at transforming the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria. “

It further read:”With the successful conduct of the mock examination, it became crystal clear that all the challenges encountered which had led to the rescheduled mock examination were necessary experiences that would serve to make the system even better as the Board has now consolidated the software and is ready to give Nigerians the best.

“Consequently, the results of the examination has since been released by the Board.

“However, the Board would like to stress that the prompt release of results for the mock examination would not be replicated during the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) scheduled to commence from 25th April, 2023.

“As such, the Board stated that for the main UTME, the results would not be released piecemeal but holistically as the entire results of the entire eight-day exercise would be collated before they would be released to candidates.

“It is to be noted that the Board embarked on the screening of results to ensure that any UTME results obtained by any candidate is not a product of infractions and other unwholesome practices. This measure ensures that the Board would not have to release any particular result and then recall same on account of established case of malpractice.

” In the same vein, assessing the entire results enables the Board to obtain the overall standard deviation and the mean of the performance of all the candidates who sat the examination.

“By doing this, the Board is able to aggregate the general performance of all candidates who sat the examination and factor same into the national education planning template.”