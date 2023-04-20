JAMB releases results of rescheduled mock exam

JAMB

By Joseph Erunke

Results of the over 84,000 candidates who sat for rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME mock examination held yesterday have been released.

The candidates wrote the rescheduled examination in 387 centres across the country.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, which announced this yesterday in a statement by the spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the exercise was successful.

The announcement came as JAMB vowed that the results of the main UTME would not be released piecemeal but holistically.

It said results of the entire eight-day exercise would be collated before release to candidates.

Recall that JAMB had earlier conducted the mock examination on Thursday, March 30,2023, but some candidates could not sit for it on account of technical challenges.

The mock examination was introduced by JAMB to test the preparedness of its facilities as well as give candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the Computer-Based Test, CBT, environment.

The statement read: “From the foregoing, it is clear that the Board would not shy away from taking much-needed steps at transforming the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria.

“With the successful conduct of the mock examination, it became crystal clear that all the challenges encountered, which had led to the rescheduled mock examination, were necessary experiences that would serve to make the system even better as the Board has now consolidated the software and is ready to give Nigerians the best.

“Consequently, the results of the examination has since been released by the Board. However, the Board would like to stress that the prompt release of results for the mock examination would not be replicated during the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, scheduled to commence April 25, 2023.”