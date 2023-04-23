JAMB postpones continuation of DE registration over UTME, census exercises 

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB,has announced postponement of the continuation of its Direct Entry registration, which was scheduled to close on Thursday, 20th April, 2023, but was extended by one week.

The board said the exercise would now continue on Saturday, 6th May, 2023, when the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and the national census exercise would have ended.

“This development is to accommodate the conduct of the Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME, billed to start on Tuesday, 25th April, 2023, and end on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023, while the National Census is scheduled to start on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023, and end on Friday, 5th May, 2023,”it explained in a statement,Sunday, through its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

The statement said:”Candidates desiring to register for the DE exercise are, therefore, directed to ensure that they obtain their DE ePINs from designated vending outlets on or before 30th April, 2023, when ePIN vending would be closed. Candidates are then expected to proceed to the Board’s offices from Saturday, 6th April, 2023, to Saturday, 13th May, 2023, to complete their registration procedure.”

“The board assures all candidates desirous of DE registration that none would be denied the opportunity to register provided they comply with the Board’s directives and within the stipulated time frame.

“In the same vein, the board solicits the understanding of candidates as it puts in place some innovative measures aimed at checking incidence of falsification of results, data and other infractions,”the statement further read.