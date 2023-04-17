JAJI: The poster boy of 10th NASS

By Moses Bayo

As the race for the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, it is becoming interestingly clearer that the political landscape is as usual brimming with ambitious parliamentarians, especially returning lawmakers who are statutorily qualified to aspire for Green Chamber’s top job.

However, only a few possess all that it takes to make that office what it should be. While every aspirant has their qualities and prowess, not everyone can be Speaker at the same time hence the need to focus on the best among them.

It is against this background that the emergence of Rt Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, a former House Committee Chairman on National Intelligence and Security takes a strong root. A very firm personality, Hon. Sani Jaji is a focused personality who believes in a long-term progressive development plan for the betterment of Nigeria, a resolve which is above and beyond any short-term personal gain. His charm, honesty, and capacity to evaluate circumstances and make judgments based on what will be better for the majority stand him out of the pack.

The lawmaker representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State has in many circumstances demonstrated that he is a visionary leader who has a dream for the integrity fortification of the National Assembly, and understands how to turn this vision into success stories in the 10th National Assembly if elected Speaker.

Like never before, the 10th National Assembly needs a dependable, sincere, and forward-thinking personality as a leader. It craves someone who understands the complexities of the current configuration of the National Assembly and the urgency of uniting all members toward making laws for the betterment of the entire country.

Surely, the intricacy of pulling varieties of opinion together can be challenging, but the enormous wealth of experience Hon. Sani Jaji parades as a seasoned legislator, public servant, and team player give him a visible edge ahead of other contenders. His intellect, experience, and knowledge about national issues are rare gifts.

Hon. Jaji is composed with a clear mind and a national disposition that will greatly benefit our country in the search for a perfect leader as Speaker of the 10th National Assembly who will bail us out of current socio-economic and security challenges bedeviling the country.

Arguably, this is a renaissance period when Nigeria needs to rejuvenate and take its rightful place amongst the comity of nations. Hence, it is required that a forthright and visionary leader like Hon. Sani Jaji takes the “driver’s seat” at the Green Chamber.

Jaji represents the unique positive character of a true leader. His values have shaped his character and poise. He is tolerant, calm, and accommodating. His emergence as the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly will certainly strengthen our democratic journey. We need legislation and policies which will recognise, measure and plan for the specific needs of, and impact all citizens.

A core party man and a formidable grassroots mobiliser, Rt Hon Sani Jaji was the Director of Contact and Mobilisation for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council for the northwest. When in 2015, the people of Laura Namuda/Birni Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State elected him to represent them in the Green Chamber, Hon Jaji gave an excellent account of the mandate given to him by his constituents.

He has over the years impacted tremendously on the lives and well-being of his people. He deployed his finances to build schools, mosques, hospitals, and other social infrastructures across his native Zamfara State. A philanthropist extraordinary, Rt. Hon. Sani Jaji provided annual scholarships to students in his federal constituency as well as across the state. He also initiated several skills acquisition training and has established businesses for many women and youths.

In the wake of the 2023 electioneering campaigns, Rt Hon Sani-Jaji donated not less than eighty (80) vehicles, motorcycles, and other empowerment items to people of different political divides and religious inclinations in Zamfara State.

His foray into the Speakership race of the 10th National Assembly is surely a ray of hope for our struggling democratic experiment. He is one individual who believes in one united entity called Nigeria, and he has in effect demonstrated this attribute in most of his philanthropic lifestyle in Zamfara State. A down-to-earth humanist, Rt Hon Sani-Jaji is simply a God-sent who will chart a new and refreshing course for the 10th National Assembly.

Bayo wrote this piece from Abuja.