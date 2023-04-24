Jaji mourns Taraba Reps-elect, Maihanci

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

An aspirant to the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Aminu Sani Jaji has expressed sadness over death of House member-elect from Taraba state, Ismaila Yushau Maihanci.

The deceased was elected in the February 25 general elections to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

In his condolence message on Sunday, Jaji, who is a member-elect for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal constituency of Zamfara state also commiserated with the family, people and government of Taraba State.

The former chairman, House committee on national security, intelligence and safety described the late Maihanci as “a young man full of life, patriotic, forward thinking and imbued with the dear of God.

“He was someone that showed great interest in the welfare of his constituents and was ready to contribute his quota towards building a united and prosperous Nigeria”, Jaji said.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to show mercy upon his soul, forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest.

Jaji also asked that Allah will grant the family he has left behind, especially his young wife and son the fortitude to bear the loss.