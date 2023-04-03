Jackrich calls for relocation of Rivers election petition tribunal to Abuja

….condemns harassment of opposition parties

Governorship candidate of National Rescue Movement, NRM, in Rivers state, in the last governorship election, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich has called for relocation of the Rivers state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in the state to Abuja, saying it will guarantee safety of opposition political parties and the impartiality of the tribunal.

Jackrich in a statement made available to newsmen also condemned the recent arrest of three lawyers by the police in the state who were filing proceedings at the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the just concluded election in the state.

“The Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal should be immediately moved from Port Harcourt to Abuja. This move will ensure the impartiality of the tribunal process, guarantee the safety of opposition political parties, and restore confidence in the process.

“The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s proceedings should be closely monitored to prevent any attempts to compromise the process

“I urge all relevant authorities to act decisively to protect the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State and ensure that the proceedings of the Rivers State Governorship election tribunal is transparent, impartial and fair.

” I strongly condemn the recent arrest of three lawyers who were apprehended while filing an election petition on behalf of their party at the Election Petition Tribunal in Rivers State.

“The legal team of the opposition party arrested were exercising their constitutional right to challenge the outcome of the gubernatorial election held in Rivers State, which was marred by gross irregularities and violence. “

While accusing the Rivers state government of allegedly trying to interfere with processes at the tribunal Jackrich urged the police to desist from being used to intimidate and harass opposition political parties as they take steps to challenge the outcome of the elections.

“The intimidating tactics being used against opposition political parties seeking redress at the Election Petition Tribunal are unacceptable, and the Nigerian Police Force in Rivers State must immediately cease allowing itself to be used as a tool for suppressing opposition voices.

“In light of the foregoing, I call on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police, and other relevant authorities to ensure that the Nigerian Police Force in Rivers State must cease and desist from being used.

“If the governor is sure of the victory of his party in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections held on the 18th of March 2023, then he should allow the parties to exercise their rights by law to contest the outcome. “.

He further assured rivers residents that the tribunal would riverse the victory of the PDP.

“Despite these initimidations I can assure the good people of Rivers state that victory is guaranteed “.