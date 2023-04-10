IYC evolving into a stronger voice for Ijaw nation – Diri

Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has lauded the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, over the change in the narrative of the agitations and struggle for the betterment of Ijaw people.

He expressed delight that the apex Ijaw youth body has evolved into a stronger voice for Ijaw nation through capacity building.

Diri, who spoke at the commencement of the second batch of the free ICT skill acquisition training programme initiated by the National Spokesman of the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe tagged “Project 301 ICT Serving Ijaw youths”, noted that unlike in the past, the council has shown signs of building future generations of Ijaw youths through ICT so as to change the narrative to peaceful and constructive engagement of the Nigerian nation.

Represented by the former Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tonye Isenah, the governor said: “At some point, activities in the IYC became worrisome. But at the moment, the way the IYC is going is nice. In the past when some of us started seeing some certain things, we were not comfortable. IYC was meant, specifically, for the struggle but at some point it was hijacked.

“We are one people, it doesn’t matter the political party you belong to, we should be partners in progress and that’s what you are seeing.

Our youths’ energy should be channeled towards fruitful and good venture instead of taking to cultism and running on the street.”

Also speaking, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) commended the Ijaw youth group for adopting non-violent approach to change the narrative of the Niger Delta struggle through empowerment and improved skills of Ijaw youths.

Ndiomu who was represented by Alaowei Opukeme Jonah, reiterated the commitment of the Presidential Amnesty office to supporting empowerment and ICT training programmes for the youths of the region.