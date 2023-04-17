Iyabo Ojo reveals daughter Priscilla’s bride price

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed her daughter Priscilla’s bride price to the public.

The actress made the announcement on Sunday while reacting to Priscilla’s stunning outfit at Queen Charlotte’s movie premiere in Cape Town, South Africa.

Iyabo Ojo reposted a video of her daughter’s outfit to Queen Charlotte’s movie premiere.

In the caption, she announced that Priscilia’s bride price has snowballed to 10 trillion.

She said: “Special announcement from the Queen Mother. The bride price of our Royal Majesty Princess @its.priscy of OJO kingdom has finally gone to 100000000000000000000000000. Thank you, and God bless you.”